Somalia: Intelligence Agent Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Suspected Al-Shabaab members have shot and killed a member of Somalia's National Security and Intelligence Agency, known as [NISA] in Mogadishu on Wednesday night.

Ahmed Mohamud, the NISA officer was gunned down by two men armed with pistols near his house in the capital's Waberi district, according to the local residents.

The killers managed to escape the scene before the arrival of the Somali security forces, who later conducted an operation, though no arrest has been made for the murder.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination which was the latest in such targeted killing against Somali security force members and civil servants in the seaside city.