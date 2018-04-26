26 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Lamu Residents Urged Not to Panic Over Security Drills With Al Shabaab Attacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lamu East MP Athman Shariff has told residents of Basuba ward not to confuse Linda Boni Operation security drills with al Shabaab attacks.

Speaking in Lamu yesterday he told people to remain calm as officers step up efforts to flush out al Shabaab terrorists from Boni Forest.

Residents have been complaining about gunshots and explosions. They feared they were under attack from the militants.

"Many people have reported to me about the gunshots and explosions. I have reliably learnt they are security drills. People have no reason to worry," he said.

Residents want security bosses to give prior notice before holding the drills so as not scare people.

Elder Ali Gubo said residents flee into the forest whenever they hear the gunshots. Many spend the night in the cold.

"People here associate the explosions with al Shabaab raids. How were they to know it was a drill if they are not told? Security officials should tell us so we can differentiate with al Shabaab," Gubo said.

Residents want the drills done away for human settlements.

Somalia

Govt Abolishes Alleged Deal With SKA International

The Somali government has released on Wednesday a statement to nullify an alleged deal signed between the country's… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.