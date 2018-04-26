Somalia: Al-Shabaab Says It Carried Out a Bomb Attack in Barawe Port City

Al Shabaab said on Thursday that it has carried out a bomb attack in Barawe city in Somalia's southern Lower Region.

The Al Qaeda-linked militant group issued a statement claiming an attack using a remote-controlled landmine targeting Somali military checkpoint in the town.

"At least three Somali military soldiers were killed and several others wounded in the blast," read the statement as part.

There was no any comment from the Somali military regarding the incident, which comes barely a week after a bomb killed at least 6 football fans at soccer crowd in the city.

Despite being ejected out of main strongholds, Al-Shabab still capable of carrying out deadly attacks in the country, mainly in Mogadishu as part of its struggle to oust Somali government.