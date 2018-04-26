26 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Abolishes Alleged Deal With SKA International

The Somali government has released on Wednesday a statement to nullify an alleged deal signed between the country's Ministry for Defense and Dubai-based SKA International.

In a statement, the deputy minister of information Idan Yonis said Somali government launched an investigation into the existence of the covert agreement.

He said the procurement process has not been followed by the Ministry of Defense for the Somali government and the SKA during the signing of the agreement.

The Minister of Finance for the Somali government, Abdirahman Duale Beileh he is was informed about the agreements with the Privately owned company thus it is null and void.

The controversial agreement was allegedly signed by the then minister Mohamed Mursal and the army commander Abdiweli Jama'a Gorod on behalf of the Somali government.

The Defense Minister has resigned this week to run for the vacant position of the speaker of Somalia's Lower House chamber of the Federal Parliament.

