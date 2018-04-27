26 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: My Resolve to Recover Looted Funds 'Unshakable' - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Muhammadu Buhari said in Bauchi on Thursday that his resolve to ensure the recovery of looted resources was unshakable, saying his administration would also ensure the judicious utilisation of the funds.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the president, who is on an official visit to the state, said the recovered funds would be used to develop the Education, Health, Agriculture and Security sectors, among others.

"Any person that loots government's fund will be made to return it to the treasury for utilisation on the education, health and security sectors, among others," he said.

The president further said that the present administration had improved agricultural sector through the provision of Agricultural loans for Nigerian farmers.

"The present administration has reduced the price of fertiliser and provided agricultural loans through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which improved farm yields in the recent past," he said.

He said that as a former military Governor of the North-eastern State that comprised the entire North-east sub-region about 42 years ago, he was conversant with the challenges of the area.

He stated that some years ago, he was a military leader, but that now, "he was a democratically elected civilian president" and therefore called on the people to be patient with the difference in the approach to governance.

He then thanked the people of the state for their continuous support.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi said that the state government was committed to boosting agricultural activities and reducing unemployment among the teeming youth in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president later flagged-off the distribution of farm inputs and implements to farmers in the state.

The items included tractors, ox ploughs, herbicides, seeds pesticides, and incubators, among others.

He had also earlier inaugurated some rehabilitated roads in the state.

Nigeria

Detained Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky Charged With Murder

Detained leader of Nigeria's Shiite group, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been charged with murder amid growing street protests… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.