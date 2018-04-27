Nigeria: My Resolve to Recover Looted Funds 'Unshakable' - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said in Bauchi on Thursday that his resolve to ensure the recovery of looted resources was unshakable, saying his administration would also ensure the judicious utilisation of the funds.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the president, who is on an official visit to the state, said the recovered funds would be used to develop the Education, Health, Agriculture and Security sectors, among others.

"Any person that loots government's fund will be made to return it to the treasury for utilisation on the education, health and security sectors, among others," he said.

The president further said that the present administration had improved agricultural sector through the provision of Agricultural loans for Nigerian farmers.

"The present administration has reduced the price of fertiliser and provided agricultural loans through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which improved farm yields in the recent past," he said.

He said that as a former military Governor of the North-eastern State that comprised the entire North-east sub-region about 42 years ago, he was conversant with the challenges of the area.

He stated that some years ago, he was a military leader, but that now, "he was a democratically elected civilian president" and therefore called on the people to be patient with the difference in the approach to governance.

He then thanked the people of the state for their continuous support.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi said that the state government was committed to boosting agricultural activities and reducing unemployment among the teeming youth in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president later flagged-off the distribution of farm inputs and implements to farmers in the state.

The items included tractors, ox ploughs, herbicides, seeds pesticides, and incubators, among others.

He had also earlier inaugurated some rehabilitated roads in the state.