26 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Panic As Boko Haram Launches Attack On Maiduguri

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — There was panic in Maiduguri Thursday as gunshots were heard in some parts of the town.

Residents of outskirts of Maiduguri were seen moving in droves into the town, with claims that their locations were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents who were surging into the town.

Some of the residents of Aliramti Jiddari-Polo, Giwa and Molai, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said they had to flee because incessant gunshots were heard around their locations.

One of the residents of Aliramti Jiddari-Polo, Asabe Mamza, who spoke to our correspondent on phone at about 6:30pm on Thursday, said: "My entire family and I are on the street, fleeing into town as gunshots were heard all over our area.

"We decided to flee when the sound of the gunshots was getting close to us."

A resident of Giwa area, where a military barrack is located, Abba Musa, said: "We had to move when gunshots were heard, we believe the military is engaging the insurgents who are headed for the town."

Another person that spoke to our correspondent from Giwa area, Yusuf Ibrahim, said: "My brother as I am talking to you we are all lying flat on the floor so as not to be hit by flying bullets."

Meanwhile, military authorities in the state have warned people to remain at home and not to run to the streets.

A statement by the spokesman of 7 Division in Maiduguri, Colonel Kingsley Samuel, said:

"The general public is please requested not to panic and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence."

The statement, which was issued at about 7pm, said: "You are further enjoined to please remain at home and be vigilant. The security situation in Maiduguri is under control."

Nigeria

Detained Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky Charged With Murder

Detained leader of Nigeria's Shiite group, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been charged with murder amid growing street protests… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.