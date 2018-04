Troops of the Nigerian Army are currently locked down in a gun battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The insurgents made their way through cashew plantation to Polo area of the capital city.

Zainab Kamali, a resident told TheCable, that the insurgents struck in Jidari area of the metropolitan city around 5pm.

Residents of Jiddari polo area are in a panic and are fleeing the area.