26 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: All Set for Jah Prayzah's Bulawayo Gig

Mukudzei Mukombe popularly known as Jah Prayzah will this weekend invade the City of Kings, Bulawayo for his first show this year in what promises to be a mega event for those attending the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Jah Prayzah who has been flying the Zimbabwean flag high on the international scene with his trending collaborations gave a polished act during the 30 Billion concerts on Saturday.

The odds are high ahead of his visit to Bulawayo where he is expected to serenade his fans who have not seen him on their home soil this year.

In an interview with 263Chat, 2Kings spokesperson Dee Nosh said its been a while since Jah Prayzah has been to Bulawayo.

"It has been a year now since Jah Prayzah last performed in Bulawayo same as us 2Kings it has been a while without hosting any Bulawayo show, this time people can't wait to see Jah Prayzah performing and we are now ready for the event

"Jah Prayzah released a successful album and us as 2Kings, we have hosted huge shows in this land and we want to pull out another good set and all music lovers in Bulawayo must get ready for the world class performance from Jah Prayzah," said Dee Nosh.

He added that preparations for the show have been ongoing with advance tickets already on sale ahead of Jah Prayzah's big show.

"The advance tickets have been in Bulawayo for the past one week and they have been going like hot cakes and they people they are getting geared for the Bulawayo show as the city was the busiest in the country with ZITF" said Dee Nosh

Iyasa and Mzoe7 are some of artists from Bulawayo lined up to share stage with the Kumbumura Mhute hitmaker.

