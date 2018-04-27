Nigeria: Don't Play Into Hands of Agents of Disunity, Buhari Tells Benue People

Abuja — President Mohammadu Buhari has advised the people of Benue State against playing into the hands of those he described as enemies of the state.

He said the continuing acts of mass killings and destruction in parts of the country and Benue State in particular was an evil design by enemies of peace to disunite the country.

The president, who decried the situation where a brother resorts to killing his brother, "a neighbor killing a neighbor and a community attacking and killing members of another community," warned citizens against playing into the hands of the enemies.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu last night, President Buhari said those behind the Church attack that left 18 people dead, including two Priests, did not mean well for Nigeria and peaceful coexistence.

The President also noted that the revenge attacks that followed in which 11 members of the Hausa communities were killed are part of the agenda of the bandits and their sponsors to turn Nigerians against one another, adding "we must resist all temptation to fall into this laid out plan."

He said he was greatly pained by these persistent violence and the total disregard for the sanctity of life by those he called "hideously evil people who have no iota of respect for humanity, decency and civilization."

President Buhari vowed that the government will not rest on its oars in its determination to fish out the murderers and their clandestine sponsors.

He equally assured Nigerians that measures being put in place by the government will, sooner than later, bring to an end, these extremely brutal and wanton killings.