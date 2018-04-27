Nigeria: Buhari Re-Echoes 2019 Bid, Vows to Recover Looted Funds

Bauchi — President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his decision to contest for second term in office in the 2019 general elections.

He stated this during the flag-off of distribution of 500 tractors and other farms implements to farmers in Bauchi State.

The tractors were recently acquired by the Bauchi State government through an MoU signed between the government and a private company.

The president also reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption to recover looted funds, return them to government coffers and use them to develop the country.

According to him, some of the people who looted the Nigerian treasury have more than 20 to 30 houses while most Nigerians cannot afford even a single ‎room as a result of poverty.

President Buhari called on parents to send their children to school to acquire western education saying that education is very essential in a person's life because without education, life would not be good.

He said that if he has not acquired education, he wouldn't have become the President of Nigeria.

"You should go to school, not because you want to work but to acquire knowledge for the future," he said.

He further called on youths to acquire skills which will make them self-reliant especially in agriculture which he said is one of the main focuses of his administration.

The president commended Bauchi state Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for using the bail out funds to clear salaries arrears and for his regular payment of salaries.

In his remark, Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, said that the distribution of 500 hundred tractors to farmers was to boost rice and maize production in the state.

He said that farm implements which include ox-plough, power feller, tractors, grinding machines, water pump machines, mini pick up van, fertilizer, plastic fish pond motorcycles and tricycles would be sold to farmers at a subsidised rate.

Governor Abubakar informed that unemployed youth in the state would be trained on how to handle some of the machines, perform minor repairs as well as monitor and safeguard the machines.