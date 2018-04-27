Nigeria: Call for Buhari's Impeachment - What Senators Said

Photo: Premium Times

The Nigerian Senate

Some senators have asked that the process to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari be started due to the failure of the president to get the approval of the Nationals Assembly for the withdrawal of $496m from the Excess Crude Account to purchase military aircraft Executive Communication.

Request of Mr. President on the inclusion of USD 496, 374, 470 (equivalent of N151, 394, 494, 335. 00) only in the year 2018 Appropriation Bill for the purchase of Super Tucano Aircraft from the US Government by Senate Leader.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide cites Orders 15, 42 & 52, says this matter should be forwarded to the appropriate committee. The President's request is wrong, it's a violation of our process, proceedings and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"It's a violation of Section 80 subsection 1, 2, 3, 4. The procedure of the expenditure is wrong. There ought to be an appropriation before such an expenditure. I hereby request that the SP, @bukolasaraki should invoke Section 18 of the Constitution."- Senator Matthew Urhoghide

"I rise to second this motion with Section 80 subsection 2 and 3. We are still on the appropriation bill, we have not finished it, Service chiefs were appointed without the approval of the Senate."- Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

"This Tucano helicopters are to be brought in 2020, why include it now in appropriation. This is an impeachable offense."- Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

"We are not ignorant of the security challenges that is going on in the country and how it affects the stability of our country. I appreciate the efforts of the FG to bring an end to the killings in Nigeria but this is no reason to breach the Constitution."-Senator @ShehuSani

"This is a gross violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is very clear to us that we are failing as a government and as a nation. We should be calling for refund and exercise due process."- Senator @ShehuSani

"We should look into this as it is obvious that there is a breach of Constitution."- Senator Sam Anyanwu.

"I rise on Section 83 subsection 1 and 2. I suggest we forward this matter to the Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters."- Senator Bala Na'allah.

"Distinguished Colleagues, I think we have taken contributions from everyone. I also think that the contribution of the Leader addresses two issues and we must take note of them:"- Senate President, @bukolasaraki

"One, the concerns we have, as Senator @ShehuSani said, all of us agree that there is definitely security concerns in our country. At the same time, we all agree that from what has been presented to us definitely there is a breach of Constitution."- SP, @bukolasaraki

"The question is what are the circumstances surrounding the breach of Constitution and whether those circumstances justify the breach of Constitution."- Senate President, @bukolasaraki

"I am sure you will all remember that in August 2017, when I got the message from the U.S. Ambassador, that the Senate Committee at the Congress of the United States wanted to visit us because they had received a request from President Trump to approve for payment of the...

...Tucano but they needed Congress approval. Congress wanted to come to Nigeria to speak with their counterparts."- Senate President, @bukolasaraki

"Between September and February with all due respect, there was ample time for the Executive to have carried us along on this issue. There are arguments for and against and those arguments are valid."- Senate President, @bukolasaraki

"The suggestion of the Leader, that we should send it to the Judiciary Committee to:

1. Advise whether truly the constitution has been breached;

2. Whether the circumstances justify the breach in any way."- Senate President, @bukolasaraki

"What do we do going forward in trying to appropriate because the funds have already been spent. Do we go under what the Leader has come under or we start the whole process of appropriating. It was after we agreed in September that the US Congress went back to give approval to...

...the Executive to go ahead to sell the Tucano to Nigeria. If you will all agree, we should refer the matter to the Judiciary Committee and give them a short period of time. By Wednesday next week they should present their report to us."- Senate President, @bukolasaraki

