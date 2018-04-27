26 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Songbird Lady Jaydee Mourning Mother's Death

By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava sultry songbird Lady Jaydee, who is signed to Kenyan music label Taurus Musik, is mourning the death of her mother, Martha Mbibo.

The Siku Hazigandi hitmaker's mother died on Thursday morning at her home in Dar es Salaam.

News of the death was confirmed by the artiste's brother, Dabo, also a musician, who said their mother succumbed to a long battle with cancer.

Early this month, Lady Jaydee informed her fans via Instagram that she was going through a very difficult moment in life due to her mother's illness.

MOTHER'S ILLNESS

She also revealed that her mother's illness had been draining her finances as she had been footing her medical bills.

In the long post, the artiste further said that despite releasing new songs, she was very unhappy.

"Nauguza mama mzazi lakini naendelea kupambana na maisha vilevile, usinione naimba au natabasamu ukafikiri nina raha sana. Sina raha wala nini, lakini pia lazima nifanye kazi ili niweze kuishi, bila kuangalia kama watu watani judge vipi! Kwani bado naamini Mungu atamponya na kumnyanyua kwenye kitanda alicholala kwa zaidi ya miezi 2, Kwani Mungu pekee ndio anaeweza," she wrote at the time.

The artiste's mother has been battling cancer since late 2016 and had been receiving treatment in Tanzania and India, which perhaps explains Lady Jaydee's recent absence from the public eye.

