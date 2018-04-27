26 April 2018

Kenya: To All Wannabe Kenyan Rappers - Here's Your Chance to Share Stage With Rick Ross

By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenyan rappers have a reason to look forward to the highly anticipated rapper Rick Ross concert on Saturday in Nairobi.

Soft drink brand Sprite have literally 'thrown their mic' into the ring and announced a Sprite Rap battle which is a collaboration of Kenya's budding freestyle rap artists.

The winner of the competition will share the stage with the American rapper and showcase his/her talent.

"We are very excited to provide our consumers with yet another platform to experience great quality entertainment as they fully express themselves through art. I am looking forward to enjoying some real and raw cyphers from Kenyans," Coca-Cola's Senior Franchise Brand Manager Rodney Nzioka said.

URBAN CULTURE

Furthermore, the top 6 freestyle rappers will feature in this year's first Sprite Rap Cypher.

Their video will be aired on the event's big screens and subsequently promoted on viral digital channels.

All you are required to do is to submit a video of '6 bars' on Instagram, campaign with the hashtag #SpriteYourLyrics for a chance to be selected.

Sprite has a long history of association with urban culture and hip hop is one of their core communication channels.

