Kenya: Khaligraph, Camp Mullah to Curtain Raise Rick Ross Concert

Renowned urban hip hop group Camp Mullah, who ruled the airwaves before splitting four years ago, will this weekend have a grand reunion when they curtain raise for American iconic rapper Rick Ross

Other local acts who will take to stage to welcome the platinum selling 42-year-old rapper on Saturday at the NRGWave concert at the Carnivore Ground, Nairobi include hard hitting rapper Khaligraph Jones, crowd puller Nyashinski as well as female rapper Fena Gitu.

Khaligraph is currently riding high with his singles Rider, Shots and Khali Cartel.

Event organizers have said they settled on the local artistes to curtain raise for Rick Ross due to their electrifying performances on stage.

The DJ line-up will be just as star-studded with the African Mzungu DJ Kace, DJ Mellow, DJ Xclusive and DJ Space gearing up for the ultimate Boss Experience.

Celebrated NRG Radio hosts Mwalimu Racheal and rapper Timmy T Dat will be the official emcees for the night.

A host of sponsors have thrown their weight into making the event a success including Nation Media Group as the official media sponsor, Safaricom through Songa, Sprite, EABL, Shell, Bonfire Adventures, Redbull, MoSound Events, FlexAir Charters, A1 Entertainment among others.

Tickets are retailing at Sh 3,000 (regular), Sh 10,000 for a group of four people (Ballers) and Sh9,000 for the VIP (Bosses).