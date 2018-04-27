Kenya: Police Arrest Street Urchin Who Raped Woman in Broad Daylight

Police have arrested the man who was captured on video raping a woman in broad daylight as a crowd cheered him on.

Also detained are 10 other suspects in connection with the incident in which the unidentified woman was raped along Mto Lane off River Road Nairobi.

Confirming the arrest, Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito said they are yet to trace the victim in the viral video and appealed to her to record a statement at the Central police station in Nairobi.

He added that all the suspects were street boys who are known to the woman.

"Inasmuch as they knew each other, the manner in which it happened is wrong," said Tito.

UNDATED VIDEO

The undated video, seen by Nairobi News, was recorded by a member of the crowd as about four others watched and cheered on.

Her attempts to resist were thwarted after the men threatened to kill her.

Tito said a team of detectives led by Central head of DCI Samuel Kobina has been assembled and ordered to pursue the matter to the end.

In the two and a half minute clip, the street boy is seen attacking the woman as she screams for help.

"Help I'm being raped," the woman screams.

In the amateur video, a young man identified as 'Baite' subdued the woman before he goes ahead to rape her.

Nairobi Director of Criminal Investigations Nicholas Kamwende said he had seen the disturbing video and appealed to the victim to contact the police.

"What happened to the woman was wrong and we are urging her, wherever she is, to come to my office and record a statement so that she can help us in getting the men behind it," Mr Kamwende said on Tuesday.

He added that a team of detectives has been assembled and ordered to pursue the matter.