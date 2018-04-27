Kenya: Congolese Singer Koffi Denied Visa in Kenya

Nairobi — Koffi Olomide's planned performance in Kakamega town has been called off.

The Immigration Department is understood to have repulsed efforts to lift off a visa ban slapped on the 61-year-old Congolese singer two years ago.

"His promoters tried everything but the Kenyan people are not ready to offer him a visa. Maybe in another year's time things will be possible," a source explained.

The Selfie hit maker was set to bag an estimated Sh25 million for the performance at Bukhungu stadium.

His itinerary, confirmed by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, also included gracing and entertaining guests at the Devolution Conference which was supposed to end yesterday.

Olomide had announced via his social media pages last week that he will be visiting Kenya for the first time in two years, following his dramatic deportation in 2016.