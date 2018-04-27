27 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Uganda: Chameleon Risks Jail Term for Assault

Kampala — Ugandan musician Jose Chameleon's is facing possible jail term for allegedly assaulting a journalist in Kampala.

The Valu Valu singer has been accused by Bukeede writer and presenter Josephat Sseguya of assault.

The incident reportedly happened during a (introduction) dowry ceremony of musician Catherine Kusasira.

According to sources an assault report implicating Chameleon has been lodged by Sseguya with the police.

"He beat me up claiming I'm the one responsible of his low rankings in music," the journalist explained.

"These are kicks of a dying horse. Chamelone was looking for ways of making news and indeed he made it, but on the contrary it should be music doing the talking for him," he added.

