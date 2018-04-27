Tanzania: We'll Protect the Union At Any Cost, Says Magufuli

Dodoma — President John Magufuli vowed on Thursday that his government would defend at any cost the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

"The government is ready and able to protect the union that created the United Republic of Tanzania in 1964. The President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, and I will do everything possible to make the Union continue to prosper," Dr Magufuli said as he officiated at celebrations to mark the 54th anniversary of the Union.

In his 31-minute speech, the President asked Tanzanians to maintain peace and unity, which, he added, were catalysts for development.

Noting that Tanzanians from both sides of the Union had the noble duty of promoting national unity, Dr Magufuli stressed that this was part of the continuing efforts to keep alive the ideas of the founding fathers of the nation - Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume.

"We shouldn't let anyone from within or outside the country wreck our union, our national unity, or our solidarity. The government will never tolerate such reckless acts. We all need continued peace and harmony," he said. The two governments relentlessly fostered the country's union agenda, resulting in an increase in the number of areas of cooperation from 11 that were highlighted in 1964 to 22 at present, Dr Magufuli added.

On the challenges of the Union, the Head of State expressed confidence and optimism regarding the special committee chaired by Vice President Samia Suhulu Hassan, saying it was bound to come up with lasting solutions.

"Despite the remarkable achievements already made, we must still acknowledge that there are some minor challenges that the Union faces, and we already have the special committee under the Vice President's Office, which is doing well as far performing its duties is concerned."

Members of the committee include Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Zanzibar Second Vice President Seif Ali Idd, minister responsible for Union affairs January Makamba and other senior officials from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

During yesterday's commemoration, which was also graced by the presence of the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, President Magufuli hailed the continental bank's support to Tanzania, saying it had been helpful in boosting the nation's development agenda.

"Since 1992, Tanzania has received grants and soft loans amounting to $3.456 billion, and, right now, we are implementing 25 projects worth $1.966 billion," Dr Magufuli said, adding that he would continue asking for more support, especially for the development of the nation's capital, Dodoma.

In a related development, President Magufuli pardoned 3,319 prisoners.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday said that the President had also reduced jail terms of prisoners who were sentenced before April 7, 2016.

According to the statement, 585 of the pardoned prisoners were set free on Union Day yesterday, while 2,734 others would remain in prison to serve the remaining quarter of their jail terms.

However, the amnesty will not apply to prisoners convicted of attempted murder, those sentenced to death, but whose sentences were commuted, and those sentenced to life imprisonment.

The list of those who will not benefit from the amnesty also includes prisoners convicted of drug trafficking, armed robbery and soliciting and receiving bribes.

People convicted of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and/or explosives, rape, defilement and impregnating underage girls have also been excluded.

Others who will remain behind bars are inmates convicted of car or motorcycle theft.