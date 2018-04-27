Tanzania: Mashinji Calls for 'Healthy' Union

Mtwara — The opposition Chadema Secretary General, Dr Vincent Mashinji, says the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar is an issue that does not need to be discussed whether it should exist or not.

He said what should be discussed is how Tanzania can have a healthy union for the development of all citizens.

Dr Mashinji made the comment yesterday in Mtwara Region after coming from the Mtwara district court where he attended a case facing the Ndanda Member of Parliament, Mr Cecil Mwambe.

Besides, leaders of the party intended to hold a press conference, but after coming out of the court, Mr Mwambe announced to reporters and Chadema followers that the meeting had been called off under the orders of police.

On the union issue, he said all serious people in the world are united and that if they did not do that politically, they would merge economically or socially.

"Our party completely believes that the union between the two countries is good. There are a few issues that must be settled so that both sides do not complain," Dr Mashinji said.