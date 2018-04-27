27 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Unprecedented Security At Union Day Rally

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dodoma — There was unprecedented security yesterday at the Union Day celebrations graced by President John Magufuli in Dodoma on Thursday.

Security officers were visible everywhere including on top of all tall buildings that surround the Jamhuri Stadium with their binoculars.

President Magufuli's convoy entered the stadium at 9:20am and he alighted from a black, armoured Toyota SUV, abandoning the tradition of entering the stadium in such celebrations on an open vehicle specifically designed for the purposed by the Tanzania People's Defence Forces engineers.

The Stadium's gates were opened at 6:00 am and the security officers used body scanners to screen those who were entering to witness the event.

Roads closed

After his arrival, Dr Magufuli proceeded to the saluting dais where he received a 21-gun salute from the TPDF. He then inspected the guard of honour paraded by members of security organs from the TPDF, National Services, Police and Prison forces.

Thereafter, Dr Magufuli proceeded to the high table where he received another round of presidential salute from the guard of honour.

The event was coloured by the TPDF commandos who demonstrated various ways of rescue during crises including terrorism.

Earlier, the commandos carrying 25-kilogramme bags and three others carrying 75 kilogrammes passed in front of the high table.

The show that attracted the attention of the entire crowd was the one performed the officers from prison services forces.

The prison officers demonstrated techniques that they apply when controlling the unruly prisoners.

As usual, there were traditional dances, choirs and a special song titled Dodoma, which was sang by a veteran musician, Mr Cosmas Chidumule.

The event was concluded around 2pm. It was the second time for the union fete be held in Dodoma.

Tanzania

We'll Protect the Union At Any Cost, Says Magufuli

President John Magufuli vowed on Thursday that his government would defend at any cost the Union between Tanganyika and… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.