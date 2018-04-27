Tanzania: Unprecedented Security At Union Day Rally

Dodoma — There was unprecedented security yesterday at the Union Day celebrations graced by President John Magufuli in Dodoma on Thursday.

Security officers were visible everywhere including on top of all tall buildings that surround the Jamhuri Stadium with their binoculars.

President Magufuli's convoy entered the stadium at 9:20am and he alighted from a black, armoured Toyota SUV, abandoning the tradition of entering the stadium in such celebrations on an open vehicle specifically designed for the purposed by the Tanzania People's Defence Forces engineers.

The Stadium's gates were opened at 6:00 am and the security officers used body scanners to screen those who were entering to witness the event.

Roads closed

After his arrival, Dr Magufuli proceeded to the saluting dais where he received a 21-gun salute from the TPDF. He then inspected the guard of honour paraded by members of security organs from the TPDF, National Services, Police and Prison forces.

Thereafter, Dr Magufuli proceeded to the high table where he received another round of presidential salute from the guard of honour.

The event was coloured by the TPDF commandos who demonstrated various ways of rescue during crises including terrorism.

Earlier, the commandos carrying 25-kilogramme bags and three others carrying 75 kilogrammes passed in front of the high table.

The show that attracted the attention of the entire crowd was the one performed the officers from prison services forces.

The prison officers demonstrated techniques that they apply when controlling the unruly prisoners.

As usual, there were traditional dances, choirs and a special song titled Dodoma, which was sang by a veteran musician, Mr Cosmas Chidumule.

The event was concluded around 2pm. It was the second time for the union fete be held in Dodoma.