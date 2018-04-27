27 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sk Macharia's Son Dies in Road Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
The wreckage of the car.
By Stella Cherono and Kenfrey Kiberenge

Kenyan media mogul SK Macharia's son, John Macharia, is dead.

John died on Thursday night at the Karen Hospital where he had been taken after a freak crash on the Southern Bypass.

His passenger survived.

Karen police boss Cunningham Suiyanka confirmed that there was a crash at 10pm on the Southern Bypass. He said one person died but declined to give further details.

Pictures showed the wreckage of the mangled vehicle.

The crash happened at 10pm when John, who is said to have been speeding lost control of his Porsche Cayenne 911. The 2017 Porsche 911 costs between Sh8.5 million ($85,350) and Sh13.3 million ($133,850).

John was the director and founder of Triple A Finance and Direct Line Assurance.

The same vehicle was involved in an along Waiyaki Way in November 2016. He was later arrested and charged with drink driving.

Kenya

Congolese Singer Koffi Denied Visa in Kenya

Koffi Olomide's planned performance in Kakamega town has been called off. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.