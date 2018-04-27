Photo: The Nation

The wreckage of the car.

Kenyan media mogul SK Macharia's son, John Macharia, is dead.

John died on Thursday night at the Karen Hospital where he had been taken after a freak crash on the Southern Bypass.

His passenger survived.

Karen police boss Cunningham Suiyanka confirmed that there was a crash at 10pm on the Southern Bypass. He said one person died but declined to give further details.

Pictures showed the wreckage of the mangled vehicle.

The crash happened at 10pm when John, who is said to have been speeding lost control of his Porsche Cayenne 911. The 2017 Porsche 911 costs between Sh8.5 million ($85,350) and Sh13.3 million ($133,850).

John was the director and founder of Triple A Finance and Direct Line Assurance.

The same vehicle was involved in an along Waiyaki Way in November 2016. He was later arrested and charged with drink driving.