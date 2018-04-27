26 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Bullets, Wanderers Receive Injury Boosts Ahead of Derby

By Mphatso Sam

Blantyre — Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers have received injury boosts ahead of the Saturday's Blantyre Derby to be played at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe as some of their key players have returned to full fitness.

Bullets had some of the their key players such as midfielder Mike Mkwate who sustained an ankle injury during the national football team's preparation last month and was not featured in pre-season games of his teams.

The Team's Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya said the team has received morale boost in their camp with Mkwate and goalkeeper, Ernest Kakhobwe back to the squad.

"Mkwate has started normal training and there is a possibility that Sankhani Mkandawire may be featured in Saturday's game. As for Sankhani, we are just waiting for clearance from Mbeya City, we expect him to be cleared tomorrow," he explained.

Haiya added that Miracle Gabeya and Righteous Banda will not be featured in the derby, noting that the two players will start light training next week.

Wanderers have received a morale boost with the recovery of Yamikani Chester, Misheck Botomani and Ted Sumani.

Chester sustained an injury during the 2018 Football Association of Malawi Charity Shield against Silver Strikers at BNS.

Sumani got injured during the pre-season friendlies, but passed a fitness test last week and returned to training while Botomani has just started light training.

Wanderers Team Doctor, Samuel Matukuta said, "Botomani is 90 per cent.

He should be taking part in proper training next week and the other good news is that Chester is also back."

Nomads have sidelined defender, Harry Nyirenda for some weeks due to an ankle injury he sustained during pre-season friendly.

"Nyirenda is still out but the good news is that he is recovering so fast that he should be okay in a few weeks," Matukuta added.

The Blantyre derby attracts the attention of many football fans in the country.

Wanderers head into the derby placed on the third place of the TNM Super League log table.

Second placed Bullets are equal on points with their Blantyre rivals, Wanderers with six points only separated by goal difference.

Bullets have not conceded any goal while Wanderers have conceded a single goal both have scored three goals.

The two Blantyre giants are a point each behind, league pacesetters, Zomba based arm outfit, Red Lions who are current on top of the log seven points from three games.

Bullets and Wanderers have both played two games in the league this season.

