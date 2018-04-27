27 April 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 7 Killed After Train, Vehicle Collide At Level Crossing

An accident involving a train and a vehicle on Friday morning left seven people dead, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa has confirmed.

Traffic services and police were still on the scene of the crash, which took place at about 06:30.

Further details were not immediately available.

City of Cape Town traffic services' Richard Coleman said Buttskop Road had been closed at Van Riebeek and Range Roads.

Eight years ago, ten children died and four were seriously injured at the crossing on August 25, 2010.

Taxi driver Jacob Humphreys was convicted of 10 counts of culpable homicide following the horror crash involving his vehicle and a train.

Humphreys overtook a queue of cars waiting at the crossing and tried to cross the railway line even though the safety booms were down.

Humphreys, from Eerste River, was initially handed a 20-year prison sentence in the Western Cape High Court, which the Supreme Court of Appeal reduced to eight years in 2012.

It set aside 10 murder counts, replacing them with 10 counts of culpable homicide.

It also set aside four counts of attempted murder.

Source: News24

