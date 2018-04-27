Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Emmanuel Fundira is trying to broker a deal for ZIMASCO (Private) Limited to offer houses in Shurugwi to former workers as part of their exit packages.

The ferrochrome producer has been struggling to meet its obligations to its workers after it downsized operations owing to a number of operational challenges. A number of former workers at the mine left without getting their packages, prompting Cde Fundira, who hails from Shurugwi to approach the company which is now under judicial management and the Government with the proposal to use the houses as part of the packages.

"We have already started negotiations with the company so that these former workers who did not get their money to be given houses as their packages. I have started the process with the Minister of State (Hon Owen Ncube) and we have met management at the mine to discuss the issue.

"We are making some progress on the negotiations but at this stage nothing has been agreed on so far but we are working on the issue," said Cde Fundira.

"The issue of housing in Shurugwi is a major problem of late because of the growing population and we are working on addressing that issue. I am from Shurugwi and I know the problems being faced by the people of Shurugwi that is why I am working on improving their lives.

"We have done a number of projects to improve the lives of the people of Shurugwi but the issue of housing has been a major problem for our urban population."

ZIMASCO owns a number of properties in the scenic town of Shurugwi and if the deal being negotiated come to fruition the problem of accommodation in the town might be a thing of the past.