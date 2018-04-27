27 April 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Domestic Dispute' Ends in Murder of Liberian Woman in USA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Webmaster Admin

Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department - Major Crimes Division have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Ruel Francis Dempster II, age 30, of the 3600 block of Bel Pre Road, for the first-degree murder of his wife, Alice Mino Dennis, age 34, of the same address. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Dempster II.

On Wednesday, April 18, at approximately 11:04 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center (911 Center) received a call to check Dempster II and Dennis' welfare, the Police said in a release. The complainant, a family member of Demspter II and Dennis, had been unable to contact them for several days.

Officers responded to the couple's Bel Pre Road apartment and located Dennis deceased on the kitchen floor. She had suffered trauma to her upper body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore ruled her death a homicide.

Montgomery County Police have issued an arrest warrant for Ruel Dempster II in connection with the murder of his wife, Alice.

Dempster II, the victim's husband, could not be located. Detectives noted that many of his personal items were gone from the apartment.

Through investigation, Major Crimes detectives have determined that Dempster II murdered his wife after a domestic dispute. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Investigators are seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of Dempster II. Detectives have received information that Dempster II was seen in Baltimore on the afternoon of April 17.

Sources suggest that he may have fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution. Both the Dennis and Dempster II have their roots in Liberia, a likely destination whose criminal justice system requires enhanced political and financial influence to bring criminals to justice.

Anyone with information about Dempster's whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000 (24/7 line) or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, friends of the late Alice Dennis have set up a Gofundme account to raise money for her funeral.

Liberia

Liberia Claim 2-1 Victory Over Guinea Bissau

Perhaps the players of Junior Lone Star, the national U-20, yesterday returned to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.