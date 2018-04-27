Liberia: 'Domestic Dispute' Ends in Murder of Liberian Woman in USA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department - Major Crimes Division have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Ruel Francis Dempster II, age 30, of the 3600 block of Bel Pre Road, for the first-degree murder of his wife, Alice Mino Dennis, age 34, of the same address. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Dempster II.

On Wednesday, April 18, at approximately 11:04 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center (911 Center) received a call to check Dempster II and Dennis' welfare, the Police said in a release. The complainant, a family member of Demspter II and Dennis, had been unable to contact them for several days.

Officers responded to the couple's Bel Pre Road apartment and located Dennis deceased on the kitchen floor. She had suffered trauma to her upper body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore ruled her death a homicide.

Dempster II, the victim's husband, could not be located. Detectives noted that many of his personal items were gone from the apartment.

Through investigation, Major Crimes detectives have determined that Dempster II murdered his wife after a domestic dispute. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Investigators are seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of Dempster II. Detectives have received information that Dempster II was seen in Baltimore on the afternoon of April 17.

Sources suggest that he may have fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution. Both the Dennis and Dempster II have their roots in Liberia, a likely destination whose criminal justice system requires enhanced political and financial influence to bring criminals to justice.

Anyone with information about Dempster's whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000 (24/7 line) or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, friends of the late Alice Dennis have set up a Gofundme account to raise money for her funeral.