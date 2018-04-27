THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union have embarked on yet another mission in their turnaround efforts of the domestic game with the association's leadership unveiling a television channel -- Sables TV -- which is set to help ratchet support for the national team's World Cup qualifying campaign.

The television, which streams on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, is a vehicle through which the ZRU's story and the Sables news in particular will be told.

It will also provide a platform for sponsors and partners to go into bed with a domestic sport that has been undergoing a revival mission under the leadership of Aaron Jani and his trusted lieutenants Losson Mtongwiza and Martin Shone.

The ZRU management have also established a symbiotic relationship with the Sables Trust that is led by prominent Harare lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa and which includes the national team's first black captain Kennedy Tsimba.

Mlotshwa through his company Titan Law helped restore the legacy of Hartsfield as the home of Zimbabwean rugby where many of the Sables' finest battles have been fought.

He has pledged $500 000 towards the refurbishment that would be in collaboration with the Matabeleland Rugby board and the ZRU.

Jani said his executive, whose efforts were boosted by the massive sponsorship deals exceeding $1,5 million that were unveiled for the Sables are very excited to have the Sables TV, a rare initiative for most of the country's national teams.

"This is not only a first for rugby in Zimbabwe, but a huge milestone in Zimbabwe sport as a whole. It's a unique opportunity to rally the whole nation behind the Sables.

"It is an opportunity to ride on the wave of belief and optimism that currently prevails in the country," Jani said.

Mtongwiza said although they had made the Sables qualification their major priority, the ZRU had lined up a number of programmes which are central to the revival and development of rugby in the country beyond the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"The unveiling of the Sables TV and other sponsorship deals is a momentous occasion which we are very excited about and it is perfect.

"It's what we have been looking for and it takes rugby to a trajectory that we have been trying to start and maintain we would like to professionalise rugby and take rugby to the next level and we want to make sure that this continues.

"We want to also ensure that a lot more players are playing rugby and we want rugby to be the number one sport in the country and we believe we have the right people to run and the right coaches and we have more coaches being developed.

"So it is vital that we continue to harness all the important pole in the sport. This development is also a clear testimony of our resolve and I think it will entice other sponsors that have been sitting on the fence to come on board," Mtongwiza said.

Bulawayo-based Shone, also chipped in and reckoned that the goodwill swirling around local rugby was a result of the stability now prevailing in the sport after a forgettable period of turbulence.

The Sables, who are expected to go into camp in Bulawayo next week, will start their World Cup qualification bid with a home tie against Morocco in June.

Peter De Villiers' men will also take their training stint to South Africa before they return home to face the North African in a game that could set the tone of the rest of their campaign.