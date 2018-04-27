Zimbabwe: Double Blow for Caps Utd

CAPS United have suffered a double setback ahead of their tricky tie against plucky Nichrut at Ascot tomorrow as they will be without their midfield workhorse Kudzi Nyamupfukudza and striker Abasarim Chidiebere due to suspension and injury.

Nyamupfukudza, who is one of the stand-out players in the top-flight league so far this season after having successfully filled the big shoes left by Devon Chafa at Makepekepe, is suspended for this week's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League round of fixtures after accumulating three yellow cards.

The CAPS United medical team, led by Nicholas Munyonga, have recommended that Chidiebere be rested as a precautionary measure after the Nigerian pulled his hamstring in the Harare Derby.

"Abasarim Chidiebere pulled a hamstring muscle and we have recommended that he be rested for this weekend's fixture as a precautionary measure," said Munyonga.

The pair have been regulars for Lloyd Chitembwe's team in the past few weeks.

Cabby Kamhapa, who has been playing some cameo roles, could come in for the anchor role in tomorrow's encounter while Brian Muzondiwa could partner Simba Nhivi upfront.

Oscar Machapa, who has been nursing an injury he sustained in a brief role against Herentals, has fully recovered but has failed to make the cut in the travelling team.

Fullback Carlton Mudzabwa has retained his place despite a somewhat subdued performance last week ahead of Praise Tonha and Godwin Goriyati will not be in the bus to Gweru.

The Green Machine are sitting on sixth place on the log with 12 points in seven games, seven behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa described the Green Machine as the most balanced football club in the country today because of their mixture of youth and experience.

Chidzambwa was a guest on the first edition of the rebranded ZTV weekly football magazine show, Game Plan With Mabika, which now is screened every Wednesday evening.

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino has warned the 2016 champions to underrate his side at their own peril.

"That result (against Yadah) was very much inspiring and quiet important for us as a team. We had gone for some number of games without tasting victory," said Nyikadzino.

"It was crucial that the victory came and the fact that it came when we were on the road is inspiring. We are progressing as a team.

"Our next fixture is on Saturday (tomorrow) against CAPS United who are definitely a very strong team.

"They are more experienced than we are, they are one of the best teams in the league. They are a very good side and naturally we have to respect them as former champions and maybe one of the favourites to land the title this season.

"But, we are also a team on a mission, to us, every game is the same and we approach each match the same way.