Photo: Robert Ngugi/Nation

Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on Thursday attempted but failed to do a Kenyan rendition of Julius Malema's famous eulogy during Kenneth Matiba's requiem mass in Murang'a.

The legislator in his written speech addressed Matiba as Baba just as the firebrand South African politician had addressed the late anti-apartheid hero Winnie Mandela as Mama.

Ndindi went on to narrate the tribulations of Matiba saying most people have no idea what exactly transpired when he left detention in a wheelchair.

The legislator added that some of Matiba's tormentors were pretending to be mourning.

MATIBA'S TORMENTORS

"Baba Matiba during your unlawful detention a feather was picked from your heart and a pile of chapters expunged from Kenya's history. But you taught us, Baba Matiba, to always speak the truth and I'll speak that truth now. Some of your enemies Baba, some of your tormentors are here and others are watching masquerading as mourners, hypocrites with empty semblance of righteousness donning robes of sanity. We demand that they seek forgiveness from God with the family and with the Kenyan people. Truth is the first chapter of reconciliation," the MP said in his speech.

Ndindi went on to pledge that the young people shall not let Matiba's struggle be in vain.

"But Baba, when we as your sons and daughters, grandchildren and the future generations are the ones enjoying fruits of your second liberation won't be hypocrites like them. We will choose to speak the truth without reserve and always will vouch for it. Lastly Baba, we are grateful that you came not like most of us but you came for a specific life assignment," he stated.

Ndindi's speech that had striking semblance to that of Malema, fell short of Matiba's tormentors.

This made some Kenyans to label the speech a failed attempt at pulling off a Malema Challenge.

Kiharu Mp Ndindi Nyoro just pulled a Malema challenge at Matiba's Funeral -- Grey Collins Kones (@colkon) April 26, 2018

I see Malema's #Mamagiveusasignal theme has found its way to Matiba'a service. -- Lorna Irungu (@KuisanMacharia) April 26, 2018

Ndindi Nyoro... ..struggling too much to be relevant. There is nothing that nauseates, shy's and dissappoints like outright plagiarism. -- Hillary Kiplagat C (@Larry_Lagat) April 26, 2018

@NdindiNyoro my friend the people you are talking about kwako jubilee... ..which you are supporting... ... #matiba #MatibaFinalJourney -- brayo (@mogz861) April 26, 2018