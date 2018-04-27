Photo: Salaton Njau/Nation

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa speaks during the launch of the social responsibility report titled March towards Development, Together for a Shared Future, at Hilton Hotel in Nairobi on June 21, 2017. His term as ambassador has come to an end.

opinion

In January 2014, I was honoured to be appointed to this beautiful and legendary country as China's Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to Unep and UN-Habitat.

Four years and three months later, I feel even more honoured that I have been the longest-serving Chinese ambassador to Kenya since 2000.

As I travelled all over this great land, its ecological harmony, natural splendour of wildness, cultural diversity and especially the diligence and courage of the people have been deeply imprinted on my mind.

I have been touched by the profound friendship of the government and people extended to China, gratified by the strong momentum of development of China-Kenya relations and thrilled by the great achievements of the bilateral cooperation.

DEVELOPMENT

I have followed in the footsteps of ancient Chinese navigator Zheng He to Lamu and Malindi.

The profound friendship between our two peoples, which dates back to over 600 years ago, is now rejuvenated with vigour and vitality.

I have experienced the Kenya Speed and Kenya Miracle along the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway and seen the flourishing socio-economic development.

I have visited more than 100 geothermal wells drilled by Chinese companies in the Great Rift Valley that brought not just electricity, but also heat for China-Kenya cooperation.

In Nairobi, I have seen Kenyan and Chinese scientists of the China-Africa Joint Research Centre jointly developing advanced technologies to raise grain output and protect biological diversity.

WATER

In Moyale, I have seen a Chinese company constructing the A2 highway and digging boreholes for the local community to solve the problem of water shortages.

In Kisumu, I have seen Chinese and Kenyans construct water tunnels and plan new ports on Lake Victoria.

I am proud to see that the China-Kenya political trust has been further strengthened with frequent high-level contacts.

Since 2013, President Xi Jinping has met with President Uhuru Kenyatta three times.

Premier Li Keqiang and then-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Mr Zhang Dejiang, visited Kenya.

TRADE

Last year, President Kenyatta visited China for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

President Xi and President Kenyatta upgraded the China-Kenya cooperation to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, to play a leading role in the China-Africa relations.

For the third year in a row, China has been Kenya's largest trading partner, investor and contractor.

In 2017, the bilateral trade volume reached $5.2 billion (Sh522 billion), 59 per cent more than in 2013.

There are about 400 Chinese enterprises in Kenya, creating nearly 130,000 jobs.

Among the many Chinese investment projects are Twyford Ceramics Company, Wuyi precast building materials production base and Nairobi Global Trade Centre, whose total investment exceeds $700 million.

TOURISM

China-Kenya people-to-people exchanges are booming.

Since 2016, we have provided 67,000 training opportunities in Kenya and China for government officials, technicians, doctors and teachers.

Every year, the Chinese Government provides over 200 full scholarships to Kenyan students. In 2017, Chinese tourists to Kenya surpassed 60,000.

This year, which marks the 55th anniversary of the China-Kenya diplomatic relations, China will push forward the Belt and Road Initiative and host the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the first International Import Expo.

I thank President Kenyatta for promoting the China-Kenya cooperation.

He's always there at the SGR construction site for the quarterly coordination meetings, making it possible to complete the project two-and-a-half years in advance.

FRIENDSHIP

I am extremely grateful for the award of the Order of Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS), which is not just the acknowledgement of my work, but a symbol of China-Kenya friendship.

I thank my Kenyan friends for extending to me the most-needed support, trust and valuable friendship, and my diplomatic colleagues for the exchange of ideas and the Chinese community in Kenya, for their hard work and devotion.

Tomorrow, my wife Li Ping and I will leave Kenya with unforgettable memories.

As the Kenyan saying goes, 'Daima pamoja ukiwa mbali au karibu (Even distance cannot separate true friends.)'

Though far away, I will always be the envoy of China-Kenya friendship.

Dr Liu is the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Kenya.