27 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Diamond, Nandy in Dodoma for Arts Ministry Budget Preview

Dodoma — Bongo flavor megastar Diamond Platnumz is in Dodoma for the presentation of the 2018/19 budgetby the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture & Sports.

Diamond is part of a contingent of parliamentary guests of Arts & Culture Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

Other Arts Ministry guests in Parliament today include rising songstress Nandy, renowned poet and theatre performer Mrisho Mpoto and Civic United Front (CUF) national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba."

Dr Mwakyembe is due to share his ministry's spending plan for the upcoming financial year later today (April 27).

