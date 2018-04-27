Tanzania: Magufuli Pardons Over 3,000 About 300 Out for a Start

Photo: Daily News

Tanzania president John Magufuli. (file photo).

A TOTAL of 585 inmates walked free yesterday out of 3,319 prisoners who were pardoned by President John Magufuli as the nation commemorated the 54th anniversary of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Major General Projest Rwegasira, the President issued an amnesty note for the prisoners who were serving various sentences.

According to the statement, the remaining 2,734 inmates would spend a few days in prison to complete their sentences, in the wake of their terms being reduced by a quarter. Inmates set to benefit from the presidential pardon include HIV/Aids and TB patients, as well as those with cancer that is at a terminal stage.

However, their health status should be verified by panels of medical doctors under the supervision of regional or district medical officers. Inmates who started serving their sentences while pregnant, as well as breast feeding prisoners would also be beneficiaries of the amnesty.

Others covered by the pardon are inmates aged above 70. However, their status should also be verified by a panel of medical doctors under the supervision of regional or district medical officers.

Inmates with physical disability and mental disability also fall in the list of beneficiaries of the presidential pardon. However, medical doctors should verify their status before their release.However, the president said the amnesty would not involve inmates who were convicted for capital offences or attempted murder, as well as those who were serving life sentences.

Others convicts who were not covered are those whose verdicts related to illegal drugs, corruption, robbery with violence, armed robbery and attempted robbery. The statement further said that, the President did not pardon inmates who were convicted for possessing fire arms, ammunitions and explosives.

Inmates convicted of rape, sodomy, violence against children, impregnating schoolgirls and those under the Prisons Extra Mural Penal Employment Regulation were similarly not involved in the amnesty. Others are the prisoners convicted for economic sabotage, human trafficking, poachers, abuse of office, and those who were convicted after April 7 2017, as well as habitual offenders