Businessman and Zanu PF aspiring candidate for Mt Darwin South constituency James Makamba has admitted that the voice in the audio recording that was leaked recently it's his and is adamant that he will contest in the ruling party primary election to be held on next weekend.

In the recording, Makamba is heard plotting a sponsored smear campaign against fellow Zanu PF members in the press.

Tuesday Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe said Makamba had been disqualified because he does not meet the criteria set for aspiring candidates to contest in the party primary elections.

The seat has generated a lot of interest with the highest number (20) of aspiring candidates compared to any other constituency countrywide. The seat was previously held by exiled G40 member Saviour Kasukuwere.

Makamba, who had been out of the country for more than a decade on self-imposed exile, returned into Zimbabwe following the November military coup which ousted president Robert Mugabe.

However, according to Zanu pF, one of the requirements for one to qualify as a candidate they should have served at least at provincial level for a minimum effective time of five years, well versed with national issues and should also have been part of the party's district structures for a five year period.

In a short interview Wednesday at Madzibaba Wimbo shrine in Madziwa Mashonaland province, Makamba admitted publicly for the first time that the voice in the controversial recording is his.

"Yes the voice in the audio recording is mine but what I can tell you is there was a lot of editing done for reasons known to the person who leaked the audio," said Makamba.

Commenting on his disqualification, Makamba said he is still in the race.

"Come Saturday I will be contesting among other aspiring candidates to represent Mt Darwin south constituency," said Makamba.

He added, "And I am confident I will pull through to represent the party; I never heard about my disqualification from any ruling party official."