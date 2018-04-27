26 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mzuzu Vendors Say Won't Take Part in Nationwide Demos

By Flates Bnada

Mzuzu — Vendors in Mzuzu say they will not take part in the nationwide demonstrations against government organised by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday to avoid loss of property and life.

Mzuzu Vendors Association General Secretary, Scrivina Dzonzi said Wednesday during a press briefing that though individual vendors have a constitutional right to participate in the demonstrations, as an association, they are advising them not to take part.

"We are not taking part in the nationwide demonstrations on Friday and we advise all vendors to focus on their businesses," Dzonzi said.

He said vendors are afraid of a repeat of what happened on July 20, 2011 demonstrations in which some business personnel lost their lives and property.

General Secretary for Taifa Market vendors, Thokozani Mbedza said when such demonstrations become violent, mostly vendors become victims.

She, therefore, suggested that the CSOs should provide an identification mechanism for those that will take part for easy recognition of those with intention to cause violence or steal other people's property.

The march in Mzuzu is expected to start from Katoto via Mzuzu Clock Tower and High Court Roundabout to Civic offices.

However, the CSOs insist that the demonstrations under the theme, "For how long shall Malawians continue to be taken for granted? Loss of public trust in the current administration: time to reclaim our destiny", would be peaceful.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police Service (MPS) has warned people intending to commit crime on the sidelines of the demonstrations that police are ready to deal with them in accordance with the law.

"MPS has collected credible intelligence that some unpatriotic Malawians are planning to advance their selfish and criminal interests during the April 27 demonstrations by disguising themselves as demonstrators," reads a press statement released Wednesday.

The police then assured people that they will provide maximum security to both their lives and property hence no need to live in fear.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

