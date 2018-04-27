Kenya: Education Bosses to Assess Impact of Heavy Rains

The Ministry of Education has instructed regional education coordinators and county directors of education to conduct a quick assessment of the impact rains have had on schools before they reopen next week.

Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed wants the assessment done in both primary and secondary schools, universities and vocational training centres.

"Particularly, the officers should advise the ministry on areas where the rains may drastically affect the reopening of schools or the learning process in the higher education sector with a view to forestalling any crises," she said.

Ms Mohamed said the rains have drastically affected infrastructure in many parts of the country, making access to schools difficult.

"I also urge the public to be vigilant and take proper care of our young ones, who are also our greatest resource," she said.

DISPLACED

The heavy rains have seen many families displaced and several schools flooded.

Floods death toll rises to 20 as heavy rains continue

Iimba Primary School in Makueni County is among the schools that are flooded, with parents fearing for the safety of their pupils ahead of the reopening of schools for the second term.

Meanwhile, hundreds of families in Garissa have been displaced after the River Tana burst its banks.

The victims, who were caught unawares by the floodwaters on Wednesday night, were trying to retrieve their soaked belongings and move to safer grounds as they appealed to the government and relief agencies for help.

Farmers have also been hard hit with their crops washed away and equipment such as pumps damaged.

ROADS DAMAGED

The worst-hit areas in Garissa are Windsor, Bula Punda, Bula Kamor and Bula Sheikh while houses in Bakuyu, Ziwani and Mororo in Tana River County are flooded.

In Kilifi, the number of flood victims has risen to 18,000 after the River Sabaki broke its banks following heavy rains upstream, the Kenya Red Cross Society has said, adding that some 3,000 people in Kakuyuni, Garashi and Sabaki wards have been rendered homeless as a result.

Ms Hakima Masoud, the Kilifi County Red Cross coordinator, said they have been assessing the situation in the most affected areas, adding that some places are still inaccessible by boat or road.

RELIEF FOODS

peaking during a tour of Kakuyuni Ward, she said some areas were now accessible only by chopper.

"We have supplied those displaced with blankets, tarpaulins and water treatment chemicals. We are working with the Interior ministry to ensure that they get food," she said.

Some of the victims are sheltering in schools.

A group of workers at the Galana Conservancy near the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Scheme were stranded for the better part of yesterday until Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Red Cross personnel went to their rescue.