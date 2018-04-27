25 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President Receives France Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Wednesday received at the Republican Palace the French envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Stéphane Gruenberg, and informed him on the political situation in Sudan, especially with regard to implementation of the national dialogue and the desire of Sudan for issuing the constitution and holding elections.

The Assistant of the President of the Republic has affirmed the desire of Sudan for negotiation with the gun-holders at the two areas, affirming stability of the security situation in Darfur region.

The Director of Europe Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Khalid Musa, said that the meeting came in the context of France concern with Sudan issues, top of them are the issues of refugees, illegal immigration, human trafficking and smuggling.

He said that the Assistant of the President of the Republic has assured the French envoy about the keenness of Sudan strengthen its relations and coordination with France in all the issues of mutual concern.

He indicated that the Presidential Assistant has called on the French envoy to work for enhancing the economic relations between Sudan and France and to invite the French businessmen and companies to invest in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the French envoy has appreciated the government efforts and concern with refugees and cooperation with the international community in the issues of human trafficking, smuggling and illegal immigration.

He affirmed his country's desire, as a member of the European Union, to support the efforts of the international community for boosting the comprehensive peace and stability in Sudan.

He referred to the support of France to the African Union's mediation, through the African High-Level Mechanism, for achieving a lasting peace in Sudan.

Sudan

First Convoy of Sudanese Refugees From Chad

For the last 15 years, Adam El-Nour Abakar, 45 years old, was in exile in Chad. Last week, Adam and his family returned… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.