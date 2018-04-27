Sudan: Assistant of the President Receives France Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Wednesday received at the Republican Palace the French envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Stéphane Gruenberg, and informed him on the political situation in Sudan, especially with regard to implementation of the national dialogue and the desire of Sudan for issuing the constitution and holding elections.

The Assistant of the President of the Republic has affirmed the desire of Sudan for negotiation with the gun-holders at the two areas, affirming stability of the security situation in Darfur region.

The Director of Europe Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Khalid Musa, said that the meeting came in the context of France concern with Sudan issues, top of them are the issues of refugees, illegal immigration, human trafficking and smuggling.

He said that the Assistant of the President of the Republic has assured the French envoy about the keenness of Sudan strengthen its relations and coordination with France in all the issues of mutual concern.

He indicated that the Presidential Assistant has called on the French envoy to work for enhancing the economic relations between Sudan and France and to invite the French businessmen and companies to invest in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the French envoy has appreciated the government efforts and concern with refugees and cooperation with the international community in the issues of human trafficking, smuggling and illegal immigration.

He affirmed his country's desire, as a member of the European Union, to support the efforts of the international community for boosting the comprehensive peace and stability in Sudan.

He referred to the support of France to the African Union's mediation, through the African High-Level Mechanism, for achieving a lasting peace in Sudan.