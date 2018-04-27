25 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Deby - Holding of Conference for Development and Security of the Border Affirms Firmness of Bilateral Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of Chad, Idris Deby, pointed out convocation of the Conference for Development and Security of the Border between Chad and Sudan affirms firmness of the relations between the two countries.

Addressing the concluding sitting of the conference Wednesday in Genaina city, the capital of West Darfur State, President Deby stressed the importance of cooperation for realizing security and stability in the two countries and the region.

He said that the recommendations issued by the conference have asserted the existence of a strong political will and great determination to find permanent solutions for the problems facing the development and welfare of people along the joint border.

President Deby has appreciated the experiment of the joint Sudanese - Chadian forces which has contribute to realization of stability, security and peaceful co-existence at the border area.

He called for the mobilization of energies and boosting the trade and economic process to overcome the challenges facing the two countries.

President Deby has stressed the importance of implementing all the projects included in the recommendations in the fields of railways, roads and free zones toward easing the trade movement between the two countries.

Sudan

First Convoy of Sudanese Refugees From Chad

For the last 15 years, Adam El-Nour Abakar, 45 years old, was in exile in Chad. Last week, Adam and his family returned… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.