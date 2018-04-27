25 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher - Conference On Peace and Development of Sudan-Chad Borders Is Real Step for Removal of Barriers and Restrictions On Citizen's Movement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Genina — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has described the holding of the Conference on Security and Development of Sudan-Chad Borders as a real step for removing of barriers and restrictions on citizen's movement.

Al-Basher addressing the conference, Wednesday, in Genina, capital of Wet Darfur State, in the presence of the Chadian President, Idriss Debby has outlined that the recommendations worked out of the conference represent the natural development in the process of the relations linking the two countries, adding that the establishment of the free-zone will contribute to the trade exchange and the flow of goods across the joint borders.

"We have the pleasure to extend the requested ports services to Chad inside Port Sudan harbor and Port Sudan Port will provide the port services for all the neighboring countries" Al-Basher indicated.

The President has expressed total rejection to the attempts of the imperialist forces to destabilize peace and security in Africa, directing the regular bodies to abort any act to be committed by the criminals and infiltrators to destabilize peace and stability on the Sudanese-Chadian borders.

Sudan

First Convoy of Sudanese Refugees From Chad

For the last 15 years, Adam El-Nour Abakar, 45 years old, was in exile in Chad. Last week, Adam and his family returned… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.