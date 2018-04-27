Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Preparations for Hajj Season

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Wednesday received in his office at the Republican Palace the Minister of Guidance and Endowments, Abu-Bakr Osman.

In a press statement, the minister said that he acquainted the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister of the ministry's arrangements for the coming Hajj (pilgrimage) season.

He said that the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister has given a directive for facilitating the procedure for the Sudanese Hajs (pilgrims).