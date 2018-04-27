Eritrea: Effort to Alleviate Potable Water Supply Problem

Keren — As part of the effort to alleviate potable water shortage in their area, the residents of Rehey administrative area, Halhal sub-zone, are conducting popular campaign in cooperation with stakeholders.

According to the Administrator of the area, Mr. Mahmud Hamid the popular campaign includes digging a well filled with silt, construction of a water reservoir with the capacity of 125 barrels of water and two water distribution centers, installation of 1.6kw solar panel, as well as installation of 1.5km long water pipe lines among others.

Stating that necessary material has been prepared for the successful implementation of the project, Mr. Mahmud said that enhanced effort is being exerted to complete the work within a short period of time.

More than 80% of residents of Halhal sub zone have not had access to clean water.

The administrative area of Rehey is located 23km north from Halhal semi-urban center and has around 3 thousand residents.

Likewise, the residents of Asneda, Asmat sub zone, called for the alleviation of water supply problem they have been encountering since the three wells and the water pumping motors they were using were damaged due to heavy flooding in 2016.

The residents indicated that they have been exposed to sever water crisis since the disaster.