Tanzania: Karume Sports Academy Opens in Kagera

Bukoba — KAGERA soccer fans have commended a Bukoba based resident for establishing the long awaited Karume Sports Academy that will add impetus to sports development in the region.

Bukoba Municipal Mayor, Adonis Karumuna noted that the opening of the Karume Sports Academy is a milestone in the region's sports development. He said the new academy will be gateway for young talents and will also offer employment opportunities to youth.

Head Coach of the Kagera Women soccer team 'Kagera Queens', George Simon said the academy will unearth hidden talents and expose them to coaches.

The sponsor of the programme, Seif Mkude (56), told 'Daily News' in an interview that the academy will offer various sports activities including football, netball and athletics.

"We are currently identifying young talents, who will be divided in two groups-one is for children aged between 10 to 14 years and the other group is for girls and boys aged between 15 -20 years old," he said.