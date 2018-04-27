27 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Karume Sports Academy Opens in Kagera

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Meddy Mulisa

Bukoba — KAGERA soccer fans have commended a Bukoba based resident for establishing the long awaited Karume Sports Academy that will add impetus to sports development in the region.

Bukoba Municipal Mayor, Adonis Karumuna noted that the opening of the Karume Sports Academy is a milestone in the region's sports development. He said the new academy will be gateway for young talents and will also offer employment opportunities to youth.

Head Coach of the Kagera Women soccer team 'Kagera Queens', George Simon said the academy will unearth hidden talents and expose them to coaches.

The sponsor of the programme, Seif Mkude (56), told 'Daily News' in an interview that the academy will offer various sports activities including football, netball and athletics.

"We are currently identifying young talents, who will be divided in two groups-one is for children aged between 10 to 14 years and the other group is for girls and boys aged between 15 -20 years old," he said.

Tanzania

Early Call From Sauti Za Busara

The 2019 edition of the Sauti za Busara is some 10 months away and organisers have already announced the call for… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.