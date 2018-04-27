Sudan: Port Sudan Port Celebrates Delivery of Qatari and Tow Boats Sent By QPMC

Khartoum — The Port Sudan Harbor, Red Sea State celebrated, Thursday, the delivery of a number of cranes and tow boats sent by the Qatar Ports Management Company as the implementation of phase one of the memorandum of Understanding signed by the Company with the Sea Ports Corporation to make, Swakin Sea Port, a major port for transport of goods.

The celebration was attended by the Qatari Ambassador to Sudan, Rashed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Environment and Tourism, in the Red Sea State, Saleh Salah, the Representative of the Wali (governor) of the State and other concerned officials.

The Qatari Ambassador j addressing the occasion, lauded the developing Sudan-Qatar relations which were established by the leaderships in the two countries.

He said the development project of Swakin Sea Port will strengthen, further, the relations between the two countries for the interest of the Sudanese and Qatari people.

He underlined that the cranes and the tow boats are a part of the capital allocated for the promotion of the port.