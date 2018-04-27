Nigeria: Detained Senator Gets Bail

A federal judge in Lagos has granted bail on self-recognizance to the senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi.

Mohammed Idris, the judge, said in his ruling on Friday that Mr Nwaoboshi was released based on his status as "a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

The judge, however, ruled that the defendant must not travel outside the court's jurisdiction without the court's order.

He further ruled that the senator must deposit two surety bonds of N50 million each within 72 hours of the ruling as well as his international passport.

Mr Nwaoboshi is charged with conspiracy and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.