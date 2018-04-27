Nigeria: Govt Seeks Order to Stop Ekweremadu From Further Sale of Property

Abuja — The Federal Government yesterday prayed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to restrain the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu from further selling his property.

The Federal Government, in a counter-affidavit in response to Ekweremadu's motion on notice, told the court that in a desperate bid to avoid forfeiting the property to the Federal Government, Ekweremadu had allegedly sold two of his three undeclared property in Kissimmee, Florida, United States (U.S.)

The counter-affidavit, dated March 26 and filed the same day, was deposed to by Yohanna Shankuk, a clerk from the chambers of Festus Keyamo (SAN).

The Federal Government, while accusing Ekweremadu of using delay tactics to frustrate the suit, said that the property, which were bought in 2008 for $200,000 each, were put on the market in January and sold for $150,000.

It further prayed the court to grant the application to enable the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) chaired by Okoi Obono-Obla investigate the alleged buyers.

Justice Binta Nyako has, however, adjourned the matter to June 5, 2018 for hearing.