Nigeria: Electricity Firm Distributes Mosquito Nets to Mark World Malaria Day

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) yesterday distributed hundreds of treated mosquito nets to its customers in Isheri Olofin area of Lagos State.

Speaking after distributing the items, the company's Brand Ambassador, Onawale Abiodun, said the gesture was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company. He said the decision to distribute the nets was also part of the company's resolve to complement government's efforts at eradicating malaria in the country.

"We are not here to collect revenue from customers, but to distribute the nets in commemoration of the World Malaria Day. Malaria is a symptom of mosquito infection and we want to help our customers prevent malaria because prevention is better than cure. We want you to keep a good hygiene and protect yourself. It is only when you are healthy that you can pay your rates promptly," he said.

He advised the people in the area to always clean their environment as well as clear blocked drains to prevent mosquito breeding in their places of abode. He further advised the residents to make the best use of the nets to check the spread of malaria, ensure regular fumigation of their environment as well as consult medical experts when they are in feverish condition.

The Vice President of Isheri Olofin Royal Development Community Association, Babatunde Adekunle, commended the company for the gesture. He assured the company of the residents' commitment to prompt settlement of their electricity bills.