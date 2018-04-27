27 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Electricity Firm Distributes Mosquito Nets to Mark World Malaria Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wasiu Salami

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) yesterday distributed hundreds of treated mosquito nets to its customers in Isheri Olofin area of Lagos State.

Speaking after distributing the items, the company's Brand Ambassador, Onawale Abiodun, said the gesture was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company. He said the decision to distribute the nets was also part of the company's resolve to complement government's efforts at eradicating malaria in the country.

"We are not here to collect revenue from customers, but to distribute the nets in commemoration of the World Malaria Day. Malaria is a symptom of mosquito infection and we want to help our customers prevent malaria because prevention is better than cure. We want you to keep a good hygiene and protect yourself. It is only when you are healthy that you can pay your rates promptly," he said.

He advised the people in the area to always clean their environment as well as clear blocked drains to prevent mosquito breeding in their places of abode. He further advised the residents to make the best use of the nets to check the spread of malaria, ensure regular fumigation of their environment as well as consult medical experts when they are in feverish condition.

The Vice President of Isheri Olofin Royal Development Community Association, Babatunde Adekunle, commended the company for the gesture. He assured the company of the residents' commitment to prompt settlement of their electricity bills.

Nigeria

NEC Bans Open Grazing As Herdsmen Attacks Persist

The National Executive Council (NEC) yesterday approved the recommendation of its sub-committee that open grazing of… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.