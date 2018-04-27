Nigeria: Thousands Rendered Homeless By Rainstorm in Isoko

Asaba — This is certainly not the best of times for the people of Okpe Isoko in Isoko North local council of Delta State as they are currently counting their loses following a heavy rainstorm that wreaked havoc in the agrarian community.

Moved by the plight of the people, the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere (Isoko North) who visited the community for an on-the-spot assessment yesterday, expressed shock over the huge loss. He pleaded with the people to remain calm as they await the intervention of relevant authorities.

During the rain storm, which occurred last Tuesday, over 200 houses had their roofs completely or partially torn off while economic trees, electricity poles and cables, some churches, government owned and private schools were not also spared.

Following the tragedy, which rendered several thousand people homeless, the community has been thrown into a state of despair, as it is the first time it was experiencing such a natural disaster. He promised to reach the governor to brief him on the situation with a view to bringing succour to the victims by providing immediate relief materials.

The lawmaker advised the victims to be patient and remain calm as government would not abandon them, adding that a similar rainstorm hit Emevor community though not as bad as that of Okpe Isoko community and government was already responding to them.

The President General, Okpe Isoko Community, Mr. Alor Okpelogbo, a community leader, Rev. Richman Idisi, and Bishop Israel Akozor, whose church building and school were destroyed by the rainstorm said over two hundred houses had their roofs blown off and appealed for prompt government intervention.

They commended Owhefere for the visit to ascertain the extent of damage done to the community by the rainstorm adding that no life was lost but only a woman was hospitalized following injuries sustained.

The lawmaker was also at the palace of the traditional ruler of Okpe Isoko, Agbabe Ekpolo the second, where he assured the monarch that would respond to the community and sympathised with the victims.

The monarch praised Owhefere for the visit to the community a day after the rainstorm saying the community was pleased and called on the state government to come to the aid of the victims.