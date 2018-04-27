27 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Army Begins Special Operation in North East May 1

By Kanayo Umeh, Segun Olaniyi and Njadvara Musa

The Nigerian Army says it is formally launching Operation Last Hold in the North East come of May 1 this year. Consequently, the force has set up a media centre for the effectiveness of the exercise.

It said the facility was to coordinate all media-related activities as well as disseminate timely information to the public.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the centre would function for four months pending the deployment of more brigades.

He noted that the last lap of "Operation Last Hold is the total defeat of Boko Haram terrorists to facilitate the restoration of fishing, farming and other economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin."

The statement reads in part: "The media centre will coordinate all information emanating from the theatre in both traditional and social media platforms for prompt and adequate dissemination to ensure the successful conduct of the operation.

"The centre will be coordinated by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

"The public is requested to follow the activities of Operation Last Hold through the #operationLASTHOLD on the Nigerian Army website and its social media platforms via www.army.mil.ng, Facebook/NigrianArmy, Twitter@HQNigerianArmy or call 193 for more information and clarification.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate its loyalty and subordination to the civil authority at all times while carrying out its constitutional roles."

Chukwu added that the military would continue to uphold its core values of loyalty, courage, professionalism, discipline and sacrifice in the interest of a united and prosperous nation.

