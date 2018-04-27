Malawi: Sapitwa Film Agency Geared to Uplifting Youths With Diverse Talents

Lilongwe — The Sapitwa Film Agency desires to act as a landscape for the youth with diverse talents to sell their capacities through adverts as one way of uplifting them.

Sapitwa casting agency is a landscape which will act as middleman for actors and actresses to link up their acting opportunities with different organizations by producing short films, comedies and adverts just to mention a few.

The idea came in after noticing that some artists are not rewarded out of their sweat and their career gets cut out.

In a recent interview with the Director for Sapitwa film agency Franco Tembo said this will help the artists to showcase their competencies by establishing a new brand of well-produced videos.

"We are going to be a unique agency because the artist themselves shall have a percentage of what they will be doing as a reward for their sweat, after selling the produced items," said Tembo.

The agency has plans of establishing a theatre academy where actors shall have lessons on how best they can boost their capabilities.

Currently Sapitwa has organized two groups one from the southern region and another one from the Central region identified as the Blues and the Reds respectively.

According to Tembo each group shall have its office in its region where actors will be meeting to discuss issues relating to the agency for instance they shall make rules themselves on how to run the agency not someone imposing anything to them.

The group has plans of travelling in and outside the country, wherever they will find opportunities to shoot their video clips.