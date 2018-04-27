Tanzania: Impressive Shows Colour Union Fete

Dodoma — IT was jubilation all over Tanzania yesterday as the nation marked the 54th anniversary of the Union at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, featuring a grand parade, mass display and traditional dance performances.

Hundreds of Dodoma residents, including children, elders, government, religion and political leaders thronged the stadium as early as 7:00 am and their presence was vividly apparent throughout the celebrations as they chanted, clapped hands and sang.

National leaders, including former President Benjamin Mkapa, attended the occasion. Zanzibar President Dr Mohamed Shein and his entourage arrived alongside Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan.

African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr Akinwumi Adesina who was joined by the Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango and Foreign Affairs Minister Augustine Mahiga, also arrived a few minutes after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa entered the stadium and was received by cheerful audience.

Three leaders, the National Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai, Zanzibar House of Representative Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid and East African Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr Martin Ngoga were part of the VIP section guests.

So, too, were Chief of Defence Forces CDF General Venance Mabeyo, IGP Simon Sirro, Cabinet ministers, judges, Members of the diplomatic corps and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Then come the defining moment that the crowd had been eagerly waiting for. President John Magufuli arrived in a closed-top Presidential van at 9:10 am. His motorcade was surrounded by several motorcycles that circled the stadium in slow motion, as the Head of State waved to the cheering crowd.

His motorcade entered the stadium from the northern entrance and advanced slowlythe stadium. It stopped in front of the saluting dais. A red carpet was laid out for the President.

He alighted from the car and went straight to the saluting dais where he received a 21-gun salute. The National anthem and the East African Community anthems followed. After the salute, the President inspected a guard of honour and then joined the guests at the VIP stand.

The rest of the audience watched the parade as the soldiers marched in slow motion that subsequently quickened. The audience waved flags all the while singing as the parade marched.

Marching uniformed female soldiers constituted among the most impressive attractions. The same applied to commando demonstrations by soldiers as well as displays by special prison service units.

Two thousand pupils wearing dresses depicting the national flag's yellow, black, blue and green colours entered the stadium shortly after the departure of uniformed personnel. Featured too, were cultural dance performances.

A veteran musician, Cosmas Thobias Chidumule, performed a popular song in honour of Dodoma, the country's designated base, which President Magufuli elevated to city status yesterday.

Delivering his speech yesterday President John Magufuli termed as candid, the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, saying the bond had made Tanzania one of powerful and strong countries in the world. "

It has helped and strengthened the country. It is the Union that helped liberation movements and during arbitrations within and across the world," said President Magufuli in his address.

Every April, 26, the country marks the birth of Tanzania when Tanganyikan President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and his Zanzibar counterpart President Abeid Karume mixed Mainland and Isles sand to symbolise the unification of the two