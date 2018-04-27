27 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Qatar Pledges Education Funding to 20,000 Tanzanian Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Qatar based foundation 'Education Above All' (EAA) in collaboration with Graca Machel Trust is looking forward to fund education to 20,000 Tanzanian children from Mara Region at a cost of 4US dollar.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the foundation will this month announce its major achievement in fulfilling its promises through 'Educate A Child' programme in which 10 million out of schoolchildren (OOSC) around the World will benefit.

The statement reads that 20,000 Tanzanian children from Mara Region will be part of 10 million school children. The foundation is expected to host a high-level event with (UNICEF) tomorrow at the New York Public Library.

"The event will include all partners of the Foundation, namely heads of UN organisations and government representatives, to announce the Foundation commitment of educating 10 million children in 50 countries at a total cost of 1.4 billion dollars," reads part of the statement.

EAA was established on 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. Its aim is to build a global movement that contributes to human, social and economic development through the provision of quality education.

Tanzania

Early Call From Sauti Za Busara

The 2019 edition of the Sauti za Busara is some 10 months away and organisers have already announced the call for… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.