Tanzania: Qatar Pledges Education Funding to 20,000 Tanzanian Children

THE Qatar based foundation 'Education Above All' (EAA) in collaboration with Graca Machel Trust is looking forward to fund education to 20,000 Tanzanian children from Mara Region at a cost of 4US dollar.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the foundation will this month announce its major achievement in fulfilling its promises through 'Educate A Child' programme in which 10 million out of schoolchildren (OOSC) around the World will benefit.

The statement reads that 20,000 Tanzanian children from Mara Region will be part of 10 million school children. The foundation is expected to host a high-level event with (UNICEF) tomorrow at the New York Public Library.

"The event will include all partners of the Foundation, namely heads of UN organisations and government representatives, to announce the Foundation commitment of educating 10 million children in 50 countries at a total cost of 1.4 billion dollars," reads part of the statement.

EAA was established on 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. Its aim is to build a global movement that contributes to human, social and economic development through the provision of quality education.