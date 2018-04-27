Tanzania: Heavy Rains Kill Five People in Sengerema

Mwanza — UNION celebrations were bitter in some parts of Sengerema District as the authorities report loss of five people who perished as a result of heavy rains that pounded the area.

Sengerema District Commissioner Mr Emmanuel Kipole told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the three people were confirmed dead as they were attempting to close water drainage at Ngoma and Figu villages bordering Nyang'wale District on Tuesday this week.

He said the other two died when the walls of their weak houses fell unto them at Ibondo and Lubungo villages on Tuesday as alert to the rest of the residents all over the district to be careful and watch their movements.

"Sengerema is not that safe following heavy rain that is going on as we talk now. While the Mwanza-Geita main road is still safe, the other interior roads are seriously damaged disrupting economic activities. However, we are on top of the matter," said DC Kipole.

Mr Kipole said, however that remedial measures will be taken to the affected areas to make sure damaged infrastructures regain normal operations but that will have to wait at least for the next three days for the rain to subside.

He reported at least ten families remaining homeless in the township, pleading for the neighbours to lend them a helping hand as they struggle to repair their damaged houses.

According to the DC, the residents should watch their movements as the district disaster committee reviews the whole situation following the ongoing downpour, saying only necessary transportation and other movements should be strictly allowed under close monitoring.

The rest of the region was calm yesterday with the Mwanza Police Commander Ahmed Msangi reporting peaceful atmosphere throughout a day as city residents celebrated the Union Day.

"Mwanza is cool so far and police officers are keen to ensure stability across the region. We urge the residents to refrain from engaging in criminal elements that is likely to endanger peace and stability," said the RPC.

He cautioned some people who might still be dreaming on staging the so called demonstrations saying they will be facing the music befitting their negligent action and political hidden agenda.

However, Commander Msangi said he needed some time to collect more data on possible disasters following heavy rains reportedly damaging infrastructures in different areas of the region.

Meanwhile, Mwanza Regional Peace Committee had earlier called for the public to maintain peace and stability in the region as it urged the members of the public to refrain from supporting criminal gangs intending to disrupt peace, solidarity and Union celebrations